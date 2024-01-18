Rebuilding regional communities program applications open to Goulburn

Applications are open for the final round of the Rebuilding Regional Communities Program.
Grants of up to $10,000 are on offer through the Australian Government in partnership with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).
The objectives of the program are to:
Eligible projects will have a focus on:
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor is encouraging eligible community organisations to apply.
"I know the past few years have been very difficult for a lot of not for profits in my electorate, due to natural disasters and the cost-of-living crisis, "Mr. Taylor said.
"My office is happy to assist in any way."
Further information about the grant can be found through the FRRR website.
Friday, February 26 at 5pm.
