Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rebuilding regional communities program applications open to Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominate your regional project to recieve funds in 2024. Image by Louise Thrower.
Nominate your regional project to recieve funds in 2024. Image by Louise Thrower.

Applications are open for the final round of the Rebuilding Regional Communities Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.