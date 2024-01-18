Police turn out in force to reports of allegedly aggressive man

Police swarmed on a Goulburn street on Tuesday, January 16 and wrestled a man to the ground after he allegedly became aggressive.
Members of the public alerted officers to the man on Clinton Street at 2.45pm, following reports of a verbal fight.
Acting inspector Dave Cowell said police attempted to speak to the man who was seated in a parked car on Clinton Street.
The 41-year-old Queanbeyan man allegedly became aggressive towards officers, attempted to drive off and collided with another car. Acting inspector Cowell said a struggle occurred between the man and police.
The Post observed officers wrest the man to the ground. He was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with offences including driving while disqualified, negligent driving, use an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and resist police.
The man was released on strict conditional bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on February 9.
