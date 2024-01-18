Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Movie Under the Stars returns at an exciting new location

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 18 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDCU works year round to provide Goulburn Base Hospital with valuable equipment. Image from file.
BDCU works year round to provide Goulburn Base Hospital with valuable equipment. Image from file.

BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Incorporated is bringing back their annual Movie Under the Stars event at a brand new location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.