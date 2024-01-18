Movie Under the Stars returns at an exciting new location

BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Incorporated is bringing back their annual Movie Under the Stars event at a brand new location.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The event has previously been held in March but is now set to be held on Saturday, February 24 at the Goulburn Golf Club from 5.30pm.
Event organiser Prue Martin said they are thrilled to raise as much money as possible to give back to the Goulburn Base Hospital.
"It's a great event and we can't wait to see just how much we can raise for the cause," Ms Martin said.
BDCU has collectively raised more than 500,000 dollars towards providing new equipment for the Goulburn Base Hospital.
Tickets are $60 each and covers the cost of the film sport comedy film 'Champions' as well as two main meals.
The meals will be provided by The Grill House Bistro which will include options from their exciting new menu and people are invited to bring along their own nibbles and deserts.
BYO alcohol will not be permitted, however drinks will be available for purchase the Golf Club Bar.
Attendees are also invited to bring their own chair and/or picnic blanket, there will also be a raffle with all money raised from the evening going directly to BDCU to help with their hard work in maintaining equipment for Goulburn Base Hospital.
Tickets can be purchased through the eventbrite website or at Goulburn Base Hospital reception.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.