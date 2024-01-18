Marulan calls for support to restore the Meridian Arch

The residents of Marulan know the significance of The Meridian Arch in their Centenary Park and are proud of it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Completed in 2003 it has been more than 20 years since local artist Sebastian Meijbaum saw his sculpture come to fruition.
With the help and support of Goulburn Mulwaree Council, the Marulan Progress Association and many volunteers, "The Arch" as it is fondly known, is a tourist drawcard and local place to meet.
After two decades, attacks by vandals, weathering and neglect, The Arch is in "dire need" of repairs.
Mr Meijbaum's widow, Cecile Galiazzo, said she had been communicating with the council for five years to try and address the situation.
"As more and more of the concrete crumbles and breaks away, and evidence of graffiti appears, the structure will attract more vandalism," Ms Galiazzo said.
A quote for the repairs some years ago was estimated at $15,000.
Ms Galiazzo was told that the council has about 40 percent of the funds needed for the refurbishment, but unfortunately not enough to complete the repairs in time for its 20th anniversary.
Ms Galiazzo said council declined to comment on the restorations after being contacted.
"Let's hope not too much more damage occurs to this impressive public art work," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.