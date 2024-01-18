Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marulan calls for support to restore the Meridian Arch

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 19 2024 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The artwork has been the target of vandalism for more than two decades. Image supplied.
The artwork has been the target of vandalism for more than two decades. Image supplied.

The residents of Marulan know the significance of The Meridian Arch in their Centenary Park and are proud of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.