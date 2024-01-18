Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Labor branches side with union, workers over prison changes

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 19 2024 - 10:10am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Labor Electorate Council president, Michael Pilbrow. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Labor Electorate Council president, Michael Pilbrow. Picture supplied.

Goulburn Labor has called for "proper consultation" with workers over changes at the city's correctional centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.