Labor branches side with union, workers over prison changes

Goulburn Labor has called for "proper consultation" with workers over changes at the city's correctional centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
President of the party's Goulburn electorate council, Michael Pilbrow, said he was taking the matter up with parliamentary representatives, including Corrective Services minister, Anoulack Chanthivong.
Mr Pilbrow, who ran against sitting MP Wendy Tuckerman at the 2023 state election, said Labor members were hearing concerns from the community and Public Service Association (PSA) about jail changes.
Corrective Services wants to "temporarily" close the prison's two maximum security wings, which house 341 inmates at capacity. It advised the PSA and workers on Wednesday, January 17, that it would do this in two phases, relocating 170 prisoners each time to more modern prisons around the state.
PSA president, Nicole Jess, said management told employees they wanted to start the first phase in three weeks. Over the two stages, 78 staff would be redeployed within the facility, could apply for transfer if they wished or fill existing vacancies. The department says no jobs will be lost.
Ms Jess has criticised the "lack of consultation" and said the union remained in dispute with Corrective Services until it provided a change management plan.
Mr Pilbrow said he has the same questions as the union on how staff will be "meaningfully employed" and about the facility's future.
"Along with my fellow Labor members and local Goulburn Mulwaree Labor Cr Jason Shepherd, I am opposed unequivocally to job cuts at the Goulburn Correctional Centre," he said in a statement.
"I share the Public Service Association (PSA's) views about the unacceptable lack of consultation by Correctives NSW.
"I'm taking this up with the NSW government and will fight tooth and nail if there is any hint of a job cut."
Mr Pilbrow said it was all very well to have modern prisons but there had to be "proper consultation." He believed "workers deserved better."
He told The Post he would love to get Mr Chanthivong to Goulburn and talk to him about the facility's importance to the city.
"We'll be supporting the union and workers and keeping in touch with them," Mr Pilbrow said.
Meantime, in a social media post, Mrs Tuckerman said the government had not responded to questions about the wings' closure and the impact on jobs.
Among other aspects, the MP questioned whether Corrective Services planned to upgrade the maximum security wings so they could accept inmates in future.
The department has not responded to The Post's requests for comment on this and other concerns raised by the PSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.