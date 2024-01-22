Hume Highway grass fire causes traffic delays north of city

Southbound Hume Highway is experiencing delays following a grassfire north of Goulburn.
The fire broke out beside the highway at 12.45pm Monday, January 22, about 1km north of Carrick Road.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said the outbreak was about one hectare in size and was moving slowly.
Two crews each from Goulburn and Towrang are extinguishing the fire.
Mr Boddy said it was caused by a B-double truck with mechanical problems.
A Transport Management Centre spokesman said traffic was banked up for 2km but was starting to clear. Police are on scene.
He said the truck had broken down after a bearing came loose.
Meantime, another fire has also broken out beside the Hume Highway at Bowning, south of Yass. Traffic is not affected.
In related news, RFS also attended a fire in a car engine bay at Tarlo, some 15km northeast of Goulburn at 11am Saturday, January 20.
Mr Boddy said the vehicle was well off the road and there was no risk of the fire spreading to nearby national park.
