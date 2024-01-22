Beau shows a bullish side at action-packed Taralga rodeo

Beau Cosgrove was in his element at Saturday's Taralga rodeo and campdraft.
The 12-year-old local boy and mad keen rodeo fan was invited to commentate the inaugural mini-bull ride event.
Beau, who lives with Morquio Syndrome, a rare inherited birth defect, is well known and loved in the community for his enthusiasm amid all that life throws at him.
It was just one moment of many in an action-packed event on Saturday, January 20 at the Taralga showground.
Some 1100 people poured through the gate to watch 360 competitors across 25 categories including bull riding, team and breakaway roping, steer riding, rope and tie, open bareback, poly buckjump and steer undecorating.
Organising committee member, Noelene Cosgrove said the event was "an outstanding success."
"It's the last ride before the Tamworth Nationals so a lot of people come along to see the best of the best in action," she said.
Mrs Cosgrove said spectator numbers were slightly down as the date was changed from the usual Australia Day weekend to avoid a clash with the Nationals.
The rodeo also attracts plenty of snappers. This year, members of a Japanese photography club turned up.
The event kicked off in style with Taralga's Alison Cummins singing the national anthem and another local, competitor Jodie Craig riding around the arena with the Australian flag.
The lunchtime grand entry parade included numerous competitors.
Locals also featured in the categories, including Bridie Roberston and Brianna Connor in the barrel racing.
Steve Connor placed second in the poly buckjump.
The day was also a chance to see national competitors in action, including Australian open bareback champion, Dee Heinemann and Hugh Treanor who won the open bullride.
Children didn't miss out on the action, with junior events area, a colouring-in competition and an area dedicated to kids games from run by the Taralga Country Women's Association.
Goulburn singer Jamie Agius entertained on the Saturday night and a sporting gymkhana was held on Sunday, January 21.
The Taralga Rodeo has been running for 56 years.
"It's the coming together of many different Taralga organisations that makes it such a success," Mrs Cosgrove said.
"...The profit goes back to those organisations and others in the community. We are so grateful for their support because it takes weeks to get the ground ready and a lot of organising goes into the event."
The fun continues on Australia Day with yard dog trials and another sporting gymkhana for the family at the Taralga showground. The trials start at 8am and other events start at 10am.
