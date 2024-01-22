Federal Government releases national framework for generative AI use in schools

A generative AI framework in schools has been released by the Federal Government. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Generative AI is a powerful and rapidly emerging technology that has created significant discourse on its use within classroom settings. To address a range of concerns about using generative AI within the education sector, the Federal Government has released the first edition of the Australian Framework for Generative Artificial Intelligence in schools.

The role of this Generative AI framework is to guide the responsible and ethical use of generative AI tools within a range of school education environments. To address privacy and security concerns surrounding AI, the Framework has been designed to support all stakeholders connected with education in schools - from future teachers studying for a Graduate Certificate of Education, experienced teachers, school leadership, as well as the parents and guardians of students that may be exposed to generative AI within the classroom.

This Framework has been developed over a twelve-month consultation period, with a range of stakeholders, including the National AI Schools Taskforce, comprised of Federal, State, and Territory Government members, and the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL), among others. The Framework will be reviewed annually, recognising the rapidly changing nature of AI within classroom settings.

Generative AI is a powerful new technology. As can be seen with its application in the corporate world, AI looks set to transform the way we work - from chatbots to automated monitoring, there are a range of areas that AI could be implemented within the classroom.

In the education space, however, much can be said for the ability of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's ChatGPT to generate sophisticated responses from simple prompts. Take, for example, the ability of ChatGPT to generate an essay from a single instruction, or Gemini's capability to provide complex reasoning in mathematics and physics problems.

The ability of a model to synthesise complex ideas and to provide feedback allows for the rapid creation of content in a fraction of the time that is traditionally expected in education settings. For some, this notion of instant feedback perverts the ideas of traditional learning models where a student may be required to complete homework and seek feedback from a teacher. For others, concerns were noted about the accuracy and ability of a model to provide accurate feedback - noting that generative AI technologies are still relatively new.

Differing from other technological innovations, such as the invention and application of physical hardware within classrooms, the rapid development and distribution of generative AI content and applications was at a speed rarely seen by new inventions. With more products coming online, such as Microsoft's Copilot and Google's Gemini models, there has been an increased demand from stakeholders for frameworks and guidance around this new and exciting technology.

The Framework is built on six main pillars, as well as twenty-five statements, designed to guide policy-makers and other stakeholders in using and implementing Generative AI within education settings. Crucially, the Framework focuses on the following areas:

Teaching and Learning, in particular, how AI should be used to enhance student learning, support school administration, and be used in a way that enhances the capability of staff instruction and learning design in an ethical and meaningful way.



Human and Social Wellbeing - recognising the ongoing risks of cyberbullying, this pillar provides a guide on how AI should be used without harming the well-being of others and allows for a diverse range of views and perspectives.



Transparency - allowing for vendors and stakeholders to have clear oversight of when AI is used, and how it is used in educational settings.



Fairness - ensuring that when AI is used within classrooms, stakeholders that may have difficulty accessing these platforms, such as rural and remote schools, are considered when implementing these technologies.





Accountability - ensuring that AI is tested, monitored, and interrogated by stakeholders - an area of crucial importance, given the accuracy of some AI models

Privacy, Security, and Safety - allowing students to have their data protected, preventing the sale of student data, and ensuring that when using Generative AI tools, they are used in compliance with cyber-security policy and copyright law.

Minister for Education, Jason Clare, noted that Generative AI presents a range of opportunities, but that student privacy should be considered paramount. Offering commentary on the release of the Framework, the minister noted that the Framework will help as a guide for school communities, so they can enjoy the benefits of AI in teaching, while also remaining confident that schools are aware of their privacy obligations around student privacy.

Set to be implemented from Term 1, 2024, the Framework looks set to provide a guide for stakeholders, including teachers and students, on how AI can be used to supercharge classrooms in the years and months ahead.

