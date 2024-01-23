Young Wilbur gives his mum a sporting chance in Archibald Prize

Bowral artist, Zoe Young, went on an "epic journey" of inspiration for her Archibald Portrait Prize entry.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It was all thanks to her then 10-year-old son, Wilbur, an ardent fan of South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback, Latrelle Mitchell.
"(Painting an entry for) the Archibald Prize takes me away from my family for up to three months so last year I decided to involve Wilbur," Zoe said.
"He loves football and suggested I paint Latrelle."
Concerned that she didn't know enough about the sport, Zoe went to her first NRL game with Wilbur. Soon she met the "star" himself.
Getting an NRL player to sit for an extended period threw up another challenge.
"Latrelle was very warm and welcoming and was very interested in what I was doing. He asked a lot of questions," Zoe said.
They discovered common experiences, like growing up on a farm and moving away for work.
The result was two portraits, Latrell + Winmarra. The first depicts Mitchell as a player and the second, his sensitive side while holding his first daughter.
Zoe said while she "wasn't one for awards," she was chuffed to be chosen as one of the 57 finalists in the 2023 Archibald Prize.
"It's a great honour. I've always been dedicated to portraiture. It's a niche skill," she said.
"Wilbur took me on an epic journey and now I love rugby league and rugby union."
Zoe attended the opening of the Archibald's touring exhibition with Wilbur at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery (GRAG) on Friday, January 19.
The artist was also invited to judge the 'Young Archies.' Youngsters aged five to 18 submitted portraits of a person known to them or who had played a significant part in their lives.
GRAG director, Yvette Dal Pozzo, said she was overwhelmed by the response.
It was also a chance for Zoe to expose Wilbur to the judging process.
"I chose the Archies that exhibited the best craftsmanship because there were so many moving stories," Zoe said.
"Art is like sport; it is a skill to to be developed."
Works by the 19 finalists are on display in the Goulburn Library. Zoe will announce the winners of the four categories at a launch event at the library from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 24.
Meantime, tickets to view the Archibald Prize 2023 at GRAG are on sale now. Bookings are essential. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-archibald-prize-2023-regional-tour-2849639
Entry will be timed on the hour, 9am to 5pm weekdays and 12 to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Bookings are essential and can be made online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.