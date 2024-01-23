Leave it to the professionals: 6 DIY jobs that are better left to the experts

Sometimes it can pay to DIY a task, either online or at home. If something is achievable, easy to do and can save you some money by avoiding calling a professional, then you should probably try to do it yourself.



For instance, painting a wall in your home is a straightforward task that you can easily perform, as is changing a lightbulb, patching a hole in the wall or fixing a button on a garment.



However, there are some tasks that are either complex, dangerous, or fiddly, and are probably best left to the professionals. This helpful article is going to share six jobs that you might be tempted to DIY, but that you should really leave to someone qualified, experienced and capable. Continue reading to learn what they are.

1. Website design

If you run a business, you might think that you can save some money on WordPress development by using a template to build your website. And while this is true, there is actually a big element of risk here. Building a website by yourself, without any technical knowledge of web design or search engine optimisation, can result in a buggy, difficult to navigate and poorly searchable website.



If your goal is to gain customers or potential leads from your website, then you need a properly functioning, easily searchable and optimised website. You should definitely engage a professional freelance web designer, or a digital marketing agency, to build your website. It will look sleek and professional, and will operate properly, building your business and generating sales and leads.

2. Electrical work at home

You should never, ever DIY any electrical work around the home. Jobs like power socket installation, light fitting installation, rewiring and circuit board installation require the skills and expertise of a licensed, qualified and insured electrician.

Why is this, you might ask? DIY electrical work, without the proper procedures, tools and knowledge, can result in severe hazards, such as the risk of a house fire, electrocution or even fatality. This is the worst possible outcome for a DIY job, beyond something not working properly, so don't risk it yourself and your family.

Make sure to engage a professional electrician for any wiring, electrical and circuit work around the home.

3. Waterproofing and plumbing

If you have an upcoming bathroom renovation or other wet area upgrade (think laundry sink installation, or kitchen sink upgrades) you want to ensure that the plumbing and waterproofing is done correctly.

Water leaks and plumbing faults, especially on multi-storey homes, can be dangerous as well as expensive to repair. Therefore, leave any waterproofing or major plumbing works to a professional.



Yes, there are countless YouTube tutorials on most home renovation and repair jobs, but some tasks are at a level of complexity that you want someone qualified, insured and licensed to perform the work in case of any issues - in addition to a warranty provided on parts and labour.

4. Balconies, decks and patios

These types of installation, repair and restoration are types of jobs that shouldn't be attempted by yourself, even with the correct tools and methods.

If you want to install a deck in your backyard, or repair one, or put in a patio or even build a balcony for a second storey room, engage a qualified carpenter or builder.

This is especially important for balconies. If a balcony is not structurally sound and secure, it can result in a catastrophic collapse, which is incredibly dangerous for anyone who happens to be on or under the balcony at the time. There have been horror stories in the news about collapsed balconies.

So, a take away from this tip is that you shouldn't DIY any decking, patio or balcony repairs, upgrades or installations.

5. Gas appliances and gas lines

Here's yet another significant DIY danger - if the job you're considering doing yourself has to do with gas appliances or lines, it's better left to a qualified plumber or gas fitter.

Doing gas repair or gas appliance installation, such as ovens, cook tops, hot water systems or other gas appliances by yourself is a seriously risky business. Gas leaks can be deadly, resulting in fatal carbon monoxide poisoning or even explosions.

So, if you need to extend or repair a gas line, fix a gas leak or install a brand new gas appliance, call in a professional who is qualified and can do the job safely and correctly.

6. Roof leak repair

Roof leaks are incredibly annoying and stressful. It's not a pleasant feeling knowing that your house's roof is leaking water, causing damage to the ceiling and potentially the walls and furniture inside. Not to mention the risk of a collapsed ceiling.

You may be tempted to climb up on the roof and patch things up yourself. However, this presents a risk of serious injury if you were to slip and fall off. Calling a professional roofer or roof plumber, who has the right safety equipment such as hoists and harnesses, is the best approach here. They can safely diagnose and repair the roof, without you risking your life.

