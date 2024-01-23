Make your voice heard in NSW Parliament in 2024

There are just three weeks remaining for local young people in Years 10, 11 and 12 (or equivalent age) to apply for this year's Youth Parliament run by the Y NSW.
The Y is seeking applicants who have a passion for creating change in their communities from all 93 NSW state electorates to express interest.
The Y (formerly YMCA) Youth Parliament provides a unique platform for individuals to actively participate in the democratic process and advocate for issues that they are passionate about.
Participants will have the chance to draft, debate, and advocate for mock youth-focused legislation, gaining invaluable insights into the workings of government and policy development.
The Y is committed to making Youth Parliament accessible to all young people and welcomes people from diverse backgrounds and interests to apply, with eligible individuals able to apply under a scholarship.
Interim CEO of The Y NSW Prue Warrilow said that there is no need for experience when it comes to applying.
"We strive for diversity in the cohort and support individuals facing adversity, marginalisation or disadvantage where possible," Ms Warrrilow said.
"This includes representation from rural and remote areas whose unique perspectives play a crucial role in shaping the discussions and policies at the Youth Parliament."
Proud Wiradjuri, Dharug, Dunghutti, Gooreng Gooreng and Tongan man Hamani Tanginoa said that beccoming a Y NSW Camden Council Leader was one of the best decisions he's ever made.
"I entered Youth Parliament six years ago with a burning desire to effect change. As a young, gay, Aboriginal man, I have endured discrimination," Mr Wiradjuri said.
"I wanted to support others with similar experiences by introducing legislation that would empower and educate."
There are many benefits of being involved in Youth Parliament. Youth Parliament provides a unique platform for young people to actively learn about the democratic process and how to advocate for issues that they are passionate about.
Each committee is paired with an industry expert and mentored and supported by Y staff and the volunteer taskforce.
Throughout the six-month program, participants develop critical thinking and public speaking skills, build leadership skills, gain confidence, form lifelong friendships and more.
This year the Y NSW established a sponsorship component to Youth Parliament for youth experiencing marginalisation and disadvantage.
The Y has secured funding from the Department of Regional NSW.
This will support 35 participants who may have otherwise been unable to partake in the program by covering or assisting with their entry fees into the 2024 Youth Parliament.
The Minister for Youth Rose Jackson said it's a great opportunity for young people to be involved in driving change within their communities.
"We know how important it is for young people to be the leading force behind the changes they want to see in their communities, but also know it can be difficult for some to access these opportunities," Ms Jackson said.
"For that reason, we're thrilled to be able to assist with the entry fees for 35 young people to take part in Y's Youth Parliament."
To apply to take part in the 2024 Youth Parliament, young people are encouraged to submit their applications to the Y website and submit their application before 9 February 2024.
School teachers and Members of Parliament can also support a young person's application by writing a letter of recommendation.
