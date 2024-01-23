Goulburn Mulwaree Council gives advice on how to help them help you

The Council's phone system is currently facing challenges due to an exceptionally high volume of calls, which is causing frequent call dropouts.
Steps are being taken to address this situation, although it may require some time to fully rectify the problem.
In response, the Council has set up temporary mobile phone numbers for its various business units.
This initiative is intended to ensure uninterrupted communication, allowing residents to reach the correct department without experiencing call dropouts.
The designated temporary mobile numbers for each business unit are as follows:
Corporate and community service including rates: 0408 867 640
Utilities - water, sewer and waste: 0437 345 205
Planning and environment: 0497 841 814
Operations - Parks, sporting fields and cemeteries: 0487 128 382
Operations: 0408 038 671
Operations - roads and storm water: 0473 617 117
Aquatic Centre: 0474 654 196
Visitor Information Centre: 0456 089 196
Library: 0475 698 495
Art Gallery: 0477 743 498
Executive Services: 0448 643 876
Residents are firstly encouraged to call Customer Services at 02 4823 4444 and resort to these mobile numbers only if they experience a call dropout.
The Council is grateful for the community's patience as they work through these communication challenges.
For less urgent queries, the Council can be contacted via email at council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or in person at the Civic Centre, located at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn.
