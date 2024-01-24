Timber bridge on walking track shuts down

Effective immediately, the timber bridge on the Eastgrove Walking Track, located near the railway lines and the Goulburn Golf Club, has been closed due to safety concerns.
A council spokesperson said operations staff reported a concern with the bridge structure at the May Street end. This was then escalated to structural engineers who raised "serious issues" regarding the bridge's structural integrity an its weight baring capacity.
Further investigations will be undertaken.
"The bridge is required to be closed to the public until these further investigations are completed and the bridge is deemed safe," he spokesperson said.
Council workers are setting up warning signs at all access points to the bridge and fencing off the bridge itself to prevent entry.
There is no specific date for the bridge's reopening.
It is, however, part of the scheduled replacement plan within this year's upgrade works for the Eastgrove walking track.
All enquires regarding the shut down can be made through the Goulburn Mulwaree Council website.
