Timber bridge on walking track shuts down

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 9:20am
A bridge on the Wollondilly Riverwalk leading to May Street, Eastgrove, has been closed due to its structural condition. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Effective immediately, the timber bridge on the Eastgrove Walking Track, located near the railway lines and the Goulburn Golf Club, has been closed due to safety concerns.

