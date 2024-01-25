Pete Thorne takes out Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap

Racing on Wednesday, January 24 was on Range Road for the 20km Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap.
Starting from Chinamans Lane, the riders headed up the rolling hills to the turnaround just passed Lambs Lane then headed back to the start line.
Nine riders signed on for racing under overcast skies but not a breath of wind provided ideal conditions for racing.
Zac Hulm from Camden and Pete Thorne were off limit with a three minute lead over the second group of Gavin Moroney, John Connell and Nadine Moroney.
The scratch group of Angus Taylor, Wayne Bensley, Elsie Apps and Glen Apps needed to make up eight minutes on the limit riders.
First through the turnaround was Thorne riding strongly with a handy lead over Hulm.
Closing down the gap was the three minute group who managed to catch Hulm shortly after the turnaround.
Chasing hard, they managed to narrow the gap to Thorne.
He continued to hold off the chasers and maintained a 17 second advantage all the way to the finish line.
Connell and Nadine managed to open up a break from the others in their group and in a close sprint to the line, it was Nadine that took out second place from Connell in third position.
The scratch group had a tough ride and while the pace was high, just did not have the speed to close down the front runners.
Bensley took out the fastest time narrowly from Elsie.
Next Wednesday, racing is at Breadalbane for a Team time trial.
Sign on is at the church by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm. New riders and visitors are welcome.
