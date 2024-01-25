Councillors question omission of 'critical safety' measure at GPAC

A "safety" element of Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) was excluded from the project in an effort to cut costs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Goulburn Mulwaree councillors heard at their meeting on Tuesday, January 3 that a grid floor installation was initially included in the near $20 million facility but then left out to reduce costs.
Operations director, George Angelis said he was not aware who made this decision as it was before his time in the role.
But he said the grid floor was a requirement, as it enabled staff to safely access equipment within the fly tower. It allows them and personnel from visiting acts to set up for shows but also facilitates annual testing of equipment to maintain certification.
"When we did the first few inspections, it was really difficult because the floor couldn't handle the weight of the scissor lift," Mr Angelis said.
"So we have to do the right thing and either strengthen the floor or have a gantry and install this equipment...The long and short is this is a must piece of kit for testing and it needs to go in there."
Under questioning, Mr Angelis said the original estimate was $120,000 to $250,000 but was now expected to cost $250,000 to $300,000.
The organisation did not receive any response when it called for tenders in the grid floor's installation. Councillors were being asked to endorse negotiations with "any other person" in an effort to complete the work. Further, CEO Aaron Johansson would have authority to finalise a contract up to his delegated authority of $250,000.
But councillors raised several questions. Cr Andrew Banfield argued it shouldn't go ahead when the council was looking for internal savings and had proposed a 51 per cent rate variation.
"I think this is a want and not necessarily a need and GPAC opened without it," he said.
"...If it's a safety issue, why was the building signed off and why are you using it? Who thought it was a good idea to use the building without it?"
"...To me it's like building a two-storey house, putting stairs up and not putting a handrail up and getting it signed off. I wouldn't get away with that in a million years. It concerns me that people have left a critical part out."
Mayor Peter Walker said he couldn't recall making any such decision but did advocate for a fly tower which had "added 30pc to 40pc more acts."
"I would have thought it (grid floor) would be a requirement for a fly tower and I'd be asking why it wasn't included, how much it cost and who removed it," he said.
"I find it mind blowing that something that was part of the process was removed."
But he warned against "pointing the finger" at anyone until the facts were known.
Mr Johansson said he would report back to councillors on the matter but the grid floor was necessary for GPAC to continue drawing acts.
Mr Angelis told the meeting that scaffolding and the scissor lift had been used to access the fly tower but these cost up to $10,000 each time.
He said companies that specialised in grid floor installation had advised him they were "too busy" to do the work.
Others such as Cr Carol James, and Andy Wood urged progress on the floor, given the safety implications.
Cr Bob Kirk wanted more information, particularly on cost and the amount Mr Johansson could authorise.
A report will come back to councillors if the amount exceeds $250,000.
Councillors also heard the grid floor was not budgeted and money would come from a project that wasn't as "urgent" in terms of safety. This was the upgrade of a lower-storey space in the council's Clinton Street building, housing Workspace 2580. It would also create a second access.
Cr Walker baulked at this, saying the unleased space could generate income for the council.
Ultimately, councillors agreed that staff could enter negotiations with parties for the grid floor's installation, whether or not they were an original tenderer.
Cr Banfield voted against the motion but hoped the council could employ a local firm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.