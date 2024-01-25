A history of Goulburn community radio comes to light

The story behind what started RAMFM has been revealed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Brian Baxter had a dream and started a test community radio station in a tin shed at his Goulburn home in February 1984.
Granted a five year licence for station call sign 2GCR, on September 1, 1987, Goulburn's first FM radio station started transmission.
Steve Billigan was 2GCR first breakfast announcer.
The 2001 March fire on Sloane street old police station premises used by 2GCR caused loss of equipment and some music library.
While 2GCR association was waiting approval from council to move into rented premises in Bourke St.
The station continued to broadcast from the old St John's orphanage in Mundy St, Goulburn.
The next move was to the Big Merino.
The final move was to premises now occupied at the Railway Bowling Club that were commissioned for 2GCR on Friday 12th November 2004, the opening ceremony was conducted by President Bruce Waugh.
A new identity: RAMFM aligning with Goulburn's identity, 2GCR re branded to RAMFM, though its original call sign remains.
This change marked a new phase in the station's commitment to serving the community.
Expanding Horizons In 2023, RAMFM reached a milestone with the installation of a new mast on Mt Grey, significantly extending its signal range.
Today, RAMFM's listener base is growing and RAM FM can be heard from the Southern Highlands to Lake George and beyond, including parts of Crookwell and Taralga.
Musical Diversity RAMFM's presenters offer a rich tapestry of musical genres, catering to a broad audience with tastes ranging from country to contemporary jazz, and classics from the '50s to the '70s. This eclectic mix ensures that there's something for every body to enjoy.
Community Engagement RAMFM is more than just a radio station; it's a community hub run entirely by dedicated volunteers.
They not only play music but also conduct insightful interviews, including weekly sessions with the Mayors of Goulburn and Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
Support and Sponsorship As a community station, RAMFM relies on sponsorships, donations, and memberships to sustain its operations.
The support from the community is vital for its continual service.
For quite some time now RAMFM has being playing the old classic serial of Dad n Dave and now are very excited about the recent acquisition of the popular Australian serial "Guess What," featuring beloved characters Stanford, Bottomly, and Greenbottle.
The latest survey from the Community Broadcasting assn of Australia in 2023, community radio listener ship of more than four million Australians each week.
The station also invites organisations and clubs to engage with presenter Bill Smith, who offers talks about RAMFM's history and ongoing projects.
RAMFM can be contacted by emailing info@ramfm.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.