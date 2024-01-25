How to choose the right storage unit for your needs

Renting a storage unit can be a perfect solution for a few of life's challenges, from decluttering your home of seasonal belongings to providing extra space when you're downsized. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Living in a dynamic world often means needing more space. Decluttering, moving, or accumulating stuff - we all face the need for extra room. This is where storage units become your allies for an organised, stress-free life. There are many reasons why you'll need a storage unit, such as:

Decluttering: Create a minimalist haven by storing off-season items or things you no longer need daily.

Life transitions: Moving or downsizing? Securely store your belongings until your new place is ready.

Safekeeping seasonal items: Pack away winter clothes or unused sports equipment when they're out of season.

Business needs: Store inventory, equipment, or archives efficiently and cost-effectively.

Selecting the perfect storage unit requires thoughtful consideration to ensure it caters to your specific requirements and offers a safe space for your items. Check out this detailed guide on how to choose the ideal storage unit for your needs.

Location matters

When selecting a storage unit, prioritise convenience by considering your daily routines and needs. Ideally, choose a facility that's easily accessible and fits smoothly into your existing errands or commutes. Many storage units in Auckland are conveniently located near main roads or public transportation hubs, making frequent visits a breeze. This proximity saves you time and ensures quick access whenever you need to retrieve or store items.

Size selection

Take an inventory of the items you plan to store and determine the size of the storage unit based on your belongings. Visualise how you'll stack boxes and furniture - will a queen-sized bed leave room for bookshelves, and can appliances coexist with bikes? Sketching a rough layout can surprisingly be helpful.

Choose a unit that provides ample space for your possessions, and if you need frequent access, opt for a unit with enough space to comfortably navigate and retrieve items. Most storage facilities offer a variety of unit sizes, ranging from small lockers to larger rooms. By accurately assessing your storage needs, you can avoid paying for unnecessary space. Additionally, considering a slightly larger unit can save future headaches (and prevent bruised shins).

Security measures

Security is paramount when selecting a storage unit. Ensure that the facility is equipped with modern security features, such as surveillance cameras, secure access controls, and well-lit premises. Inquire about additional security measures, such as on-site staff or security patrols. Choose storage units that prioritise the safety of your belongings, giving you peace of mind.

Climate-controlled options

Certain items, such as furniture, electronics, or delicate fabrics, may be sensitive to temperature and humidity fluctuations. To protect your belongings from potential damage, consider opting for a climate-controlled storage unit. These units maintain a stable environment, safeguarding your items from extreme temperatures and humidity.

Lease flexibility

Life is unpredictable, and your storage needs may change over time. Perhaps you've decided to embark on a year-long adventure or transition to a smaller living space. Choose a storage facility that offers flexible lease options, allowing you to adjust the duration of your rental based on your evolving requirements. This flexibility ensures that you're not tied to a long-term commitment when your storage needs are temporary.

Affordability and transparent pricing

While cost is a crucial factor, it's essential to balance affordability with the quality of service. Compare prices among different storage units, but also consider the facilities and services offered. A slightly higher cost might be justified if the storage facility provides enhanced security features, climate control, or 24/7 accessibility. Additionally, ensure that the pricing structure is transparent, with no hidden fees or unexpected charges.

Insurance options

While storage facilities take measures to ensure the security of your belongings, it's advisable to consider insurance coverage for added protection. Some facilities offer insurance options, while others may require you to arrange your own coverage. Evaluate your insurance needs and inquire about available options to safeguard your items against unforeseen events.

Customer reviews and reputation

Before finalising your decision, research the storage facility's reputation by reading customer reviews. Feedback from previous clients can provide valuable insights into the facility's customer service, cleanliness, and overall satisfaction. Opt for storage units with positive reviews and a solid reputation in the community.

