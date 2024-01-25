Wheels turn on Crookwell pedestrian crossing improvements

Work will begin on a long awaited fix to pedestrian safety concerns in Crookwell's main street next month
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The community has been calling for improvements in the area for more than six years, following a series of "near misses" and ongoing issues.
Crookwell IGA supermarket owner, Floyd Davies and resident Brenda Carney mounted a petition in 2018, lobbied Upper Lachlan Shire Council and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman for changes.
"We need something done. It's unsafe at the moment. We need a safe way to cross, especially when there's a number of elderly people," Ms Carney said at the time.
"...I refuse to use the pedestrian crossing, I value my life. I know a lot of people who don't use it."
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) announced on Thursday, January 25 that an upgrade of Goulburn Street, between Spring and Robert Streets would start on February 12. It will include a raised zebra crossing, replacing the existing at-grade one, and a drop in the speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h.
A spokesperson said the measures would increase visibility and awareness for motorists and help slow down traffic approaching the crossing.
"Existing roadside kerbs near the crossing will also be expanded to improve accessibility and visibility for all road users and provide a safer environment for pedestrians," the spokesperson said.
Residents raised concerns that road users were failing to give way to pedestrians on the crossing. They also said they felt unsafe when using the crossing and had to step straight onto it, rather than from a kerb.
On the flipside, motorists said they found it difficult to judge intentions of pedestrians "lingering" on the crossing's edge.
In September, 2022 TfNSW called for public feedback on several proposed solutions including the raised crossing with coloured surface, reduced speed limit, linemarking and signage.
Despite calls for updates on progress since the feedback was provided, TfNSW has only now released its decision.
"Upper Lachlan Shire Council and Crookwell community members have been crying out for a fix to their safety concerns and the NSW Government is proud to deliver a new safety solution that responds to those concerns.
"We have heard many reports of near-misses at this location and the safety upgrades we're delivering will reduce the risk of serious crashes and better protect pedestrians and motorists."
Regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison said the community had been "crying out for a fix to their safety concerns."
"We have heard many reports of near-misses at this location and the safety upgrades we're delivering will reduce the risk of serious crashes and better protect pedestrians and motorists," she said.
The work will be carried out from Monday, February 12 for two weeks, weather permitting.
Goulburn Street between Roberts Street and Colyer Street will be closed to all vehicles from 7am Friday, February 16 February to 4am Saturday, February 17 and from 7am Monday, February 19 to 4am Tuesday, February 20.
Outside of road closure times, Goulburn Street will be open to traffic and work will be carried out during the day between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday only.
From Friday, February 23 the speed limit will permanently drop from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on Goulburn Street between Roberts Street and Colyer Street.
Electronic message signs will be onsite two weeks before and one week following the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
During the work, up to 12 parking spaces surrounding the work area will be temporarily unavailable.
Pedestrian access to nearby businesses will be maintained during project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.