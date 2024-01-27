Dedication to community earns nurse Youth Citizen of the Year award

Annalise Denney joined the St John Ambulance NSW Goulburn Division to follow in the footsteps of her mother, but what she didn't know was that it would lead to an honour she would cherish for the rest of her life.
The 24-year-old was named Youth Citizen of the Year at Goulburn's Australia Day celebrations at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26 for being a dedicated member of the division where she's volunteered for over six years.
One of the first jobs she went out to was at the Young Motocross where riders suffered fractured bones as a result of crashes during races.
The accolade came as a surprise for Ms Denney, but she said it meant a lot to her.
"You don't expect to get these kind of awards, but I'm always appreciative of it," she said.
While volunteering at St John's, she provided event health services at local events and even reestablished the youth component of the division.
Ms Denney, who felt the most rewarding thing about being a volunteer was being able to give back to the community, said working for the division built her passion for healthcare.
That's why she completed a double degree in nursing and paramedicine at university while managing her voluntary hours at the division.
She now works as a registered nurse locally and her passion and dedication to the community is an inspiration for others.
Annalise Denney may have been the only nominee for the Youth Citizen of the Year category, but it took nothing away from the positive and lasting impact she had on the community.
