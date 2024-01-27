Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dedication to community earns nurse Youth Citizen of the Year award

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 27 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Annalise Denney joined the St John Ambulance NSW Goulburn Division to follow in the footsteps of her mother, but what she didn't know was that it would lead to an honour she would cherish for the rest of her life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.