New citizens from all parts of the world make city more multicultural

A new group of 16 people from eight different countries have been inducted as Australian citizens at this year's Australia Day celebrations at Victoria Park.
They were Pabitra Adhikaari Tiwari, Prekshya Tiwari, Sandeep Koiri, Rama, Suresh and Ivanka Maharjan, Pinki Mehta and Shova Pangeni from Nepal, Yu-Chien Chou Taiwan, Brittany Moira Doyle from New Zealand, Min Ye Myat Phone Khine from Myanmar, Thanh Tri Le and Bich Ngan Troung from Vietnam, Liyou Li from China, Seung Hoon Park from South Korea and Janis Carol Sernik from the United States.
Check out the photos from the ceremony.
If you'd like to know more information about becoming an Australian citizen (including eligibility criteria and application process) visit: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/?tilegroup=Australian%20citizenship.
