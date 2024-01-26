'I just like helping people': Jacki claims citizen of the year gong

Not for nothing Jacki Waugh is known as the "everything person."
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
As a large Goulburn Australia Day crowd heard, if there was something to be done, Jacki would be there to "lend a helping hand."
She received a large round of applause as she was named the city's citizen of the year at celebrations in Victoria Park on Friday, January 26.
"I feel very privileged and a bit embarrassed," Jacki said afterwards.
In her speech she urged people to volunteer their time for organisations, especially those in danger of folding, or simply to be kind to others. It was all about community, she said.
They are philosophies that guide her many involvements. Jacki has been Goulburn AP&H Society for the past 12 years. She leads a team of 250 volunteers to stage the annual show which draws competitors and crowds from near and far.
She also serves on Goulburn's Lilac Festival committee and organises the annual garden competition. Jacki said her family ran the festival's jumping castle for 29 years but when president Carol James called for new faces, she was keen to see the Lilac tradition continue. As such, she organises a float for the street parade every year.
Jacki is also treasurer of Marulan-based Mulwaree Arts and Crafts and contributes to the group's shop, Towrang Fire Brigade vice-president, a valued member of Towrang Hall community and a longtime volunteer with Goulburn Pony Club.
"Her commitment to serving others is truly inspiring and sets a great example for everyone around her," her citation read.
Jacki said her parents, John and Rose Divall, instilled from childhood the value of volunteering. John, a respected businessman, was involved in Apex for many years, while Rose gave her time to the Anglican church and Goulburn Riding for Disabled.
"I think what's missing these days is parents being involved in community events," Jacki said.
"My reward is just feeling good about helping somebody...I just like helping people and when I commit to something, I like to do a good job."
She also loves Goulburn, where six generations of her family live, and the ability to walk down the street and say hello to the many people she knows.
Jacki planned to celebrate with family.
She was nominated by 2022 Goulburn citizen of the year, Heather West.
Jacki beat off strong competition. Other nominees were: Sylvana Aliffi, a Cystic Fibrosis Support Group volunteer; Michelle Denney, Saint John Ambulance volunteer; Ruth Doggett from CanAssist cancer support group; Donna Innes, the founder of 'Lovely Ladies Lending a Hand' Facebook page, Dylan Underwood for his initiative to brighten Easter for children; Kay Rudd for her contribution to various community organisations including the Goulburn Inclusion Forum; and Leigh Pollack for her establishment of the Ushers Lane free food and children's pantry, helping those dealing with poverty, homelessness or domestic violence.
Other award winners on the day were:
Junior citizen of the year - Annalise Denney - Goulburn Saint John Ambulance volunteer;
Junior sportsperson of the year - Dylan Downey for outsanding contributions to hockey;
Event of the year - David Lambert - for his organisation of the Australian Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Federation National Gasshuku Championships at Veolia Arena in November, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.