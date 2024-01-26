Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

NSW urged to avoid handling bats as numbers increase

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 28 2024 - 4:48pm, first published January 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The warmer weather brings out more bats and people are being urged to take caution. Image by the Goulburn Post.
The warmer weather brings out more bats and people are being urged to take caution. Image by the Goulburn Post.

Residents in the Southern NSW regions are being reminded to avoid handling or touching an injured or distressed bat as they may carry the fatal disease, lyssavirus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.