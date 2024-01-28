Outstanding hockey player earns Junior Sportsperson of the Year title

A hockey player with an extremely bright future has been named Goulburn's Junior Sportsperson of the Year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Dylan Downey received the honour at the Australia Day celebrations at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26 as a result of his outstanding achievements in the sport, edging out Eamon Shiel, who plays many sports, and NRLW player Krystal Blackwell.
Emcee on the day, Graham Northey said Dylan's talent and passion for the sport took him to incredible heights.
"Starting his hockey journey as a young child, he represented local clubs and promoted hockey in the city," he said.
"Balancing his hockey commitments with work, he travels to Sydney three times a week for training.
"His dedication and commitment to his dream of representing Australia and competing in the Olympics is truly commendable."
Dylan's achievements in 2023 alone included being selected in the u18 Futures Squad, the NSW U21 Nationals and the Australian U21 Burras Squad.
He also had the opportunity to tour Europe and Malaysia as part of the U21 Burras team.
Eamon Shiel was nominated for his accomplishments in the sports of athletics, cross country, swimming and tennis and Northey said he showed incredible talent and dedication.
"He was the age champion at Mulwaree High School and represented the South Coast at various regional and state level competitions," he said.
"He played against older peers in the NSW CHS Tennis Teams Tennis Championships too and performed exceptionally well.
"He also represented the Goulburn District Hockey Association, earning a place in the ACT Under 13s state team."
Krystal Blackwell was the first Goulburn female player to be signed as an NRLW rugby league player and Northey said not only was Krystal an incredible athlete, but she had a positive impact off the field too.
"In her early days, she played for the Goulburn Junior Stockmen and went on to represent Goulburn in both the Canberra Raiders Tarsha Gale and Monaro Colts Representative teams," Northey said.
"Her talent and dedication took her to new heights and now, as part of the North Queensland Cowboys NRLW 2023 team, she's making her mark on the field as she also works as a community engagement officer at the club."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker said the three sportspeople were just a small part of the sporting fraternity in town.
"We have so many people that have aspired to dedicate themselves to what they're doing," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.