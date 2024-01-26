Diversity is our greatest strength, Carol tells Australia Day crowd

Mayor Peter Walker wore a waistcoat emblazoned with native Australian flora, while others donned 'g'day mate' hats or Akubras or wrapped themselves in the national flag.
Over the way, a junior cricket game was underway. Goulburn Soldiers Pipes and Drums struck up a tune and soon after, an Aboriginal dance group performed. Seasoned emcee, Graeme Northey, made last minute notes for the big event while teenager, while Sophie Stephenson warmed up her vocal chords to sing the national anthem.
They were just some of the sights and sounds of Goulburn's Australia Day celebrations in Victoria Park on Friday, January 26. The park was filled with stallholders, static displays and a sea of colour as the community united.
The day started with induction of 16 people from eight different countries as Australian citizens.
It struck a chord with Cr Walker who said it was very pleasing to welcome new citizens. He praised Goulburn Multicultural Centre's work in introducing them to the community.
"We have a very growing community," he said.
"...Australia Day is very important and in my view it is extremely important that it remains as is and to recognise us working together as a group to call ourselves Australia."
Cr Walker commended the many groups that contributed to Goulburn, which he described as a great place to live.
Locally chosen Australia Day ambassador, Cr Carol James OAM, told the crowd the day was important to everyone, no matter where they were born.
"We live in the greatest country in the world - a land of opportunity, a safe and very friendly place to be," she said.
"We celebrate with those who make their home here. We respect that diversity is our greatest strength."
Cr James was awarded an OAM in the 2023 Kings birthday honours for her extensive work in the community, including with the Lilac City Festival, on the council, the Suicide Prevention Network and much more.
She encouraged everyone to volunteer their time to community causes and celebrate being a "Goulburnian."
"It only requires a little bit of time and you will gain a lot of satisfaction, confidence, learn some new skills and make friends," she said.
She also presented Jacki Waugh with a citizen of the year award. Annalise Denney won young citizen while David Lambert scored event of the year. Dylan Downey was named junior sportsperson of the year.
In his address, Goulburn based One Nation NSW Upper House member, Rod Roberts, praised the council for its organisation of the event and its decision to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day.
"Other locations have bowed to the vocal minority who seek to cause division and unrest in our society," he said.
"Our council has recognised the importance and stature of holding citizenship ceremonies on our national day," he said.
Mr Roberts said he "couldn't be happier or prouder to call Goulburn home."
The hundreds who poured into the park thought so too. They eagerly perused photographer Tina Milson's 21 portraits of past Goulburn citizens of the year, checked out the many stalls and activities or flocked to the nearby aquatic centre to cool off.
Afterwards, Cr Walker said it was a "great day."
"The move to Victoria Park (from Marsden Weir) is great and will let the day grow. I applaud having the citizenship ceremony on Australia Day; it is a festival of fun and acknowledgement," he said.
