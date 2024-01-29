Minibulls to be a new feature at this year's rodeo

It's that time of year again.
The Goulburn Rodeo is back at the Goulburn Recreational Area from 10am on Saturday, February 3 and while most of the features will be similar to previous years, rodeo president Jeff Rowson said there would be a new addition this year.
"We will have minibull rides instead of steer rides this year which will attract a few riders," Rowson said.
Popular events like the bull rides, ladies barrel and saddle bronc rides will return, while other categories include the bareback, steer wrestling and team roping will also be available.
Rowson said if past history was anything to go by, a massive attendance was on the cards.
"We had record numbers last year," he said.
"The sport is becoming more popular, which is why we've been able to add the Bullarama event in October too."
Rowson, who has been president for about six years, said he loved rodeos because it was a sport young and old people could enjoy.
"Everyone interacts and it's good to see juniors coming through the ranks," he said.
The event, which is one of the oldest running Rodeos in Australia, gives back to charities every year, but the latest recipients haven't been decided yet.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $50 per family (two adults and up to three kids), $10 for those aged seven to 16, free for those aged six and under and $10 for seniors.
There is no glass, no BYO and no dogs allowed.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/goulburnrodeoclub.
