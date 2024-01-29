Photographer lauds respect for Australia Day portrait exhibition

Tina Milson never ceases to be inspired by the Goulburn and district citizens she photographs.
At Australia Day celebrations at Victoria Park on January 26, the well known photographer displayed 21 portraits of past Goulburn citizens of the year. The council commissioned the work, which Ms Milson undertook over one month.
The display attracted plenty of attention from the large crowd.
"The wonderful thing is that we can celebrate those people who have been citizens of the year and their work," Ms Milson said.
"I'm totally inspired by them and couldn't pick a favourite. They are all fabulous people who are humble and just want to contribute to the community. It's great to get their portraits in the park for all to see."
They included Kevin Thompson (1994) Bill Needham (1996), Ron Neate (1997) Graeme Northey, (2002), Ros Slater (2005), Carol James (2004), Lois Wood (2006), Tom Marmont (2010), Heather Armstrong (2011), Ian McMurdo (2013), Ray Shiel (2014), Graham Kinder (2015), Tony Cockburn (2016), Bill Wilkes (2017), Des Rowley (2018), Ross Kirkby (2019), Dan Strickland (2020), Heather West (2022) and Jason Broadbent (2023).
Ms Milson said the council was "nervous" about exhibiting the portraits for longer than two days due to the vandalism risk. Graffiti had been sprayed at the nearby skate park recently.
"However the portraits haven't been touched and it just goes to show the respect people have for those in our community who voluntarily give their time," she said.
The works followed Ms Milson's successful 2022 Portraits on Main exhibition in and around Belmore Park, featuring more than 100 of Goulburn and district's "quiet achievers." They remained in place for three months and similarly, were not vandalised.
Like that display, the Australia Day exhibit included a brief outline of each person's achievements.
More portraits will be added annually for the Australia Day display.
