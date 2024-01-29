International musicians come to dazzle HumeCon

Christina's fascinating musical life has taken her from Ireland, where she's brought the National Instrument of the harp to blind children - a practice she has also brought to the Blind Institute of San Diego - to Vermont where she performed six nights a week year round for 17 years for the Von Trapp Family at their Austrian Chalet Lodge. She's also performed with Paul Winter, Tim Wheater, and Steve Hall. She has travelled the world performing and teaching people about the magic of Harp music and will be performing originals and some covers interwoven with true stories from her five decade career.