International musicians come to dazzle HumeCon

A world class show is coming to the Hume Conservatorium on Thursday, March 21.
Peace Run Records presents two incredible acts - all the way from Massachusetts, Windborne (USA) hailed as 'The most exciting vocal group in a generation' by Songlines and Christina Tourin (USA) from California, founder of International Harp Therapy Program with a discography of 17 albums from five decades performing and teaching harp across the world.
Organised and supported by Andrea Kirwin and Claire Evelynn on guitar, soulful vocals and the Celtic harp, this concert will be a celebration of the human voice and the magic of the harp and will be in town for one night only.
Windborne's captivating show draws on the singers' deep roots in traditions of vocal harmony, while the absolute uniqueness of their artistic approach brings old songs into the present.
Known for the innovation of their arrangements, their harmonies are bold and anything but predictable.
With a 20-year background studying polyphonic music around the world, members Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Rowan, and Will Rowan share a vibrant energy onstage with a blending of voices that can only come from decades of friendship alongside dedicated practice.
The ensemble shifts effortlessly between drastically different styles of music, drawing their audience along on a journey that spans continents and centuries, illuminating and expanding on the profound power and variation of the human voice.
This will be Windborne's first time to Australia and their debut tour.
Christina Tourin began playing harp at the age of four. She received music and education degrees from the University of Vermont and also studied harp at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria and at McGill University in Montreal.
After her studies in counselling and psychology at the University of Vermont and training in Resonant Kinesiology under the tutelage of Susan Borg, she continued on to receive her Music Therapy training at Arizona State University under the directorship of Barbara Crowe.
As an International recording and touring artist, she has concertized extensively.
She is an active workshop organizer and has been instrumental in the revival of the folk harp since the early 1970s.
In 1982 she founded the Scottish Harp Society of America and is the Founder and Director of the International Harp Therapy Program established in 1994. Healing with sound, working in hospitals and hospices, the labyrinth, composing, teaching, and writing books round out her full life.
Christina Tourin is praised for bringing thousands of people to the harp through her workshop organizational skills; for introducing the modes into harp education/performance in the early 1970's; and instrumental in developing the small interactive small therapy harp into the harp building world with Harold Westover.
As one of the foremost leading educators of the harp, she excels in her ability to combine harp history, culture, science and spirituality into her teaching and has educated multitudes of harp students through her signature programs, Creative Harping(c), Rainbow of Sound™ and Color My World(c) plus private teaching for the past 50 years!
Christina is a Therapeutic Musician (TMus) and Music Therapist (MT) having studied under the tutelage of Barbara Crowe at Arizona State University. Her main focus is CONVERGENCE - bringing together all those who use music, sound and the arts for enrichment and well-being.
Author of the respected and comprehensive book, A Cradle of Sound-Harp Therapy Manual, she is the founder and director of the International Harp Therapy Program. She has 15 recordings distributed internationally and has performed extensively worldwide.
Christina's fascinating musical life has taken her from Ireland, where she's brought the National Instrument of the harp to blind children - a practice she has also brought to the Blind Institute of San Diego - to Vermont where she performed six nights a week year round for 17 years for the Von Trapp Family at their Austrian Chalet Lodge. She's also performed with Paul Winter, Tim Wheater, and Steve Hall. She has travelled the world performing and teaching people about the magic of Harp music and will be performing originals and some covers interwoven with true stories from her five decade career.
Doors will open at 5pm for 5.30pm show and will conclude at 8pm. Tickets are $30 + booking fee with a Concession ticket option of $15 + booking fee, and a student ticket at $10.
All tickets can be purchased through the Humecon website.
