Paramedics treat man after vehicle crashes on city's outskirts

A man has escaped serious injury following a single vehicle crash on Goulburn's outskirts.
Police said at 3.20pm on Monday, January 29 a white sedan careered off the southbound lane of Sydney Road, south of the Hume Highway's exit into Goulburn and opposite the northbound rest area. The car hit a tree causing extensive damage to the vehicle's front-end.
NSW Ambulance media said paramedics treated a man, believed to be aged in his sixties, for lacerations to his arms. He was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for observation.
Police Rescue also attended the scene. The vehicle was towed away.
