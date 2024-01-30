Och, here comes the haggis and pipes heralding a merry Burns Night

The haggis was "piped in" with fanfare, kilts and Scottish caps prevailed and diners danced to celtic music.
Merriment was the name of the game when 'Burns Night' was celebrated at the Goulburn Club on Thursday, January 25.
The occasion, marking the anniversary of Scottish poet, Robbie Burns' death on January 25, 1759, was organised by Christopher O'Mahony and Jock McLean.
It drew 50 people, all of whom were assigned dining table seating according to clans. They dined out on cock-a-leekie soup, haggis piped in by Simon Walshe and served with neeps and tatties, followed by cranachan for dessert.
Mr O'Mahoney, a member of clan McLeod, said the night was a fun way of celebrating Burns, who began life as a poor tenant farmer but became one of the most famous characters in Scotland's cultural history.
"He was a prolific writer but also collected traditional folk songs around Scotland and added verses to some," he said.
"...He was also a bit of a lad with lots of liaisons and children."
Burns was regarded as a pioneer of the Romantic movement for his "lyrical poetry and his rewriting of Scottish folk songs, Mr McLean wrote.
Mr McLean, a former teacher, recited the Ode to the Haggis, as Mr O'Mahony processed it into the room.
The night included a 'toast to the lassies.' The lassies replied, with each trading what Mr O'Mahony described as "gentle potshots" at each other.
There was the odd shot of scotch and plenty of merriment. Mr McLean delivered a talk about Burns' life and impact.
Later, attendees danced to music by three-piece Canberra Celtic band, Humbug.
Mr O'Mahony said he started the celebration with neighbours but decided to expand it this year. He hopes to hold a larger event in 2025.
