Program empowers women to re-enter workforce after a break

A program aimed at successfully returning women to work will soon begin in Goulburn, following its success in Batemans Bay and Merimbula.
The Empowering Women - Return to Work Pathways program includes workshops and individual mentoring sessions to support women living in regional NSW. It will begin in Goulburn on February 22.
The initiative includes three workshops focused on developing self-confidence, identifying training and work goals, learning about applying for jobs and job interviews, as well as connecting women with support services in their local area.
Shirley from Batemans Bay attended the program in 2023.
"What attracted me to the program was just about everything, how to write a resume, help with developing interview skills, having a mentor to talk to, meeting like-minded women in the workshops and accessing a local support network," she said.
"The mindfulness instruction helped me with breathing exercises that I used on the way to the job interview. I felt really empowered by the program. I felt like I could do this. I had a job interview after the first workshop, and I got the job!"
Director and founder of Empowered Collective, Deborah Fulton said women from different walks of life participated.
"Whether it is a new year resolution to secure a permanent job or women just need motivation to upscale their interview skills, this free program has helped many women to enter or re-enter employment," she said.
It includes a free make-up kit and tips from a make-up artist, as well as Vinnies store vouchers for a work-ready wardrobe. Additionally, it assists women by breaking down some of the barriers to attending the workshops, by providing support with the cost of childcare, respite care and travel.
"One of the highlights of this program is our individual mentoring sessions that provide women with the opportunity to develop their individual job seeking skills based on their strengths and vulnerabilities," said Deborah.
This program is delivered by Empowered Collective in partnership with the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn and is funded by the NSW Government through Women NSW.
To find out more and to discuss your eligibility, contact the Empowered Collective team on 0491 015 595, email: women@empoweredco.com.au or visit: www.empoweredco.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.