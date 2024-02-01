Rate rise applications expose 'flawed' council funding

A Goulburn accountant says she's pleased the state government is reviewing the funding model for councils.
"It is blatantly obvious from the large number of special rate variations (SRV) being lodged across NSW councils that something is definitely wrong with the current model," she said
She was speaking about the state's announcement this week that it had asked the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to examine council's' financial model and key factors impacting their sustainability.
The review will assess the resources currently available to councils, their capacity to cover ongoing expenses and ability to fund core council services and infrastructure for their communities.
It will also identify ways to improve budgetary performance and accountability within the sector so "democratically elected councillors are empowered to make decisions for the effective running of their councils."
IPART will consider and recommend improvements on matters including:
"The financial sustainability of councils is one of the most significant issues facing local government in this state," local government minister, Ron Hoenig said.
"With the cost of delivering core services to communities rising, it's critically important councils are financially sustainable, but that needs to be balanced with the impact on tightening household budgets."
Mr Hoenig said a closer examination was needed so "the solution to financial challenges is not increasing revenue through raising council rates or seeking financial support from the state government."
Ms Dillon, who has strongly opposed Goulburn Mulwaree's bid for a 51.2 per cent rate rise, said the terms of reference were a good start.
"Across the board, performance, transparency and accountability are a repeated message," she said.
"...I believe the SRV process and specifically the long-term financial model, which all councils are required to complete as part of the SRV application to IPART, definitely needs to be raised and addressed in this review."
Ms Dillon said the current template was based on an annual 2.5pc rate peg which was "already incorrect" given the 3.7pc and 4.5pc pegs set for 2024 and 2025.
She argued this had led to councils' "normal revenue" being "massively understated" year on year in the long-term financial plan.
Ms Dillon said the exclusion of some capital grants and operational grant funding and inclusion of large depreciation costs was producing a "flawed outcome" when it came to long-term sustainability.
"Eventually, all councils would fail to be sustainable based on this flawed template," she said.
"Councils across every state in Australia have always received about 35 to 40pc of revenue from state and federal government grants, which essentially is a return of many of our 'taxes' back to communities.
"The idea that councils should aim to be fully self-funded, without grants, is ludicrous."
She also argued it was unrealistic to expect councils to generate other "sustainable" sources of funding such as parking revenue or higher tip fees.
In addition, Ms Dillon welcomed scrutiny of whether councillors had sufficient financial training to make decisions for their communities.
"Transparency and community engagement are essential for both long-term viability and council success," she said.
"...I would definitely support the move to a dedicated budget and expenditure committee model - which would report independently to councillors and the community - in a transparent and timely manner."
Ms Dillon intends to lodge a submission on the terms of reference by the March 15 closing date.
The Country Mayors Association has also endorsed the review, saying rising costs, the rate peg and state cost shifting were negatively impacting councils.
Association chair, Cr Jamie Chaffey said the review must also recognise rural and regional councils' extra responsibilities and "limited ability to generate own-source revenue."
IPART will consult with councils and the public to develop a report due to the government one year after the terms of reference have been finalised.
