Gunning concert series to tantalise all the senses in 2024

Concert goers are in for a treat at Gunning with a packed Courtroom Chamber Music Series for 2024.
It comprises six performances over the year featuring significant names in Australian classical music with some terrific regional musicians and a much-praised folk duo.
The series kicks off on Sunday, March 3, when Australia's leading modern classical music outfit, the "all-amazing and enthralling" Ensemble Offspring, presents Songbirds - a collection of new and recent pieces influenced by, and depicting, birdsong and nature.
Critics say Songbirds is "splendid, thought-provoking, evocative, fascinating and just good fun". GFG says this will be delightful chamber music at its best in an intimate and historic venue so well suited to music like this.
Next up in the Gunning Courtroom on April 14 will be a stellar ensemble.
"The Acacia Quartet. Acacia is undoubtedly one of the best string quartets in the country," a spokesperson said.
They will be followed by Apeiron Baroque, a group of "devastatingly capable players" led by early music specialists John Ma and Marie Searles, who will perform on June 2.
On August 11, the courtroom will host We Mavericks, a string and vocals duo that creates uniquely gritty and compelling songs underlaid with Americana and Celtic music. We Mavericks is a great favourite at folk festivals.
On October 20, the Aeolus Wind Trio will play bright, cheerful, classical and folk music with their characteristic skill and joy.
The final concert in the series showcases Australian-American pianist Edward Neeman, who is frequently heard on ABC Classic FM and has performed to acclaim across five continents. Edward will be playing the Courtroom's concert-grade grand piano.
Ensemble Offspring tickets are available now at www.musicintheregions.com. You can learn more about the other performers coming to Gunning this year, plus a few more at https://gunningfocusgroup.com/upcoming-events or follow Gunning Focus Group on Facebook. GFG welcomes enquiries at gunningfocusgroup@gmail.com or 0429 906 834.
