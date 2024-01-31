Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Premier gives prison job guarantee but no assurance on upgrade

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
January 31 2024 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Chris Minns arrived at a Goulburn district property with agriculture and regional NSW minister, Tara Moriarty on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Premier Chris Minns arrived at a Goulburn district property with agriculture and regional NSW minister, Tara Moriarty on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Premier Chris Minns says he can guarantee that no jobs will be lost at Goulburn Correctional Centre as a result of inmate relocation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.