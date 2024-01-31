Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Tuckerman gives premier a wave and message on 'pressing issues'

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
January 31 2024 - 6:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she wanted to send a message to Premier Chris Minns during his visit to the city on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she wanted to send a message to Premier Chris Minns during his visit to the city on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

MP Wendy Tuckerman gave premier Chris Minns a wave has he drove through the gates of a Goulburn district property on Wednesday, January 31.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.