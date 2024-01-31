Tuckerman gives premier a wave and message on 'pressing issues'

MP Wendy Tuckerman gave premier Chris Minns a wave has he drove through the gates of a Goulburn district property on Wednesday, January 31.
Parked beside the road, she also held up signs: 'Stop Gundary solar farm' and 'No Tarago incinerator.'
"I didn't get an invite so I thought if the Premier is in my electorate I should make him aware of the issues we face," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The MP told The Post she did not wish to detract from Mr Minns' announcement of a campaign to attract more essential workers to regional NSW. But she stressed there were other issues such as the future of Goulburn Correctional Centre, paramedic shortages, Veolia's incinerator proposal at Tarago and large-scale solar farms that she was "available any time to sit down and chat to Mr Minns about."
"Labor was here before the (state) election spruiking their thoughts around the incinerator but we've heard nothing since," she said.
"The environment minister has met with (action group) Longwater Agriculture late last year but refused to do so when I called for it earlier. There's plenty happening in regional areas and let's not pull the mask over and pretend everything is fine. We really need (the Premier) to take notice."
Two large-scale solar farms are proposed near the Windellama Road property Mr Minns visited on Wednesday. Protest groups have formed in response to the $540m 400 megawatt Gundary solar farm and the 450MW Merino solar farm at Tirrannaville and off Windellama Road. Together they will cover 1332 hectares and include more than one million solar panels.
Mrs Tuckerman highlighted the fact Burrundulla solar project at Mudgee was recently refused by the NSW Land and Environment Court on the basis of scenic and residential impacts.
"The precedent is set with Mudgee. The government should look at these two (Gundary and Merino) and squash them on the head because it is affecting people's mental health," she said.
Inside the property, Stop Gundary Solar Farm member, Stan Moore gave agriculture minister, Tara Moriarty a map showing the impact of 14.6km of solar panels on 300 residents.
"Most of it is mapped land on the state's Transport and Infrastructure SEPP and it just shouldn't occur," Mr Moore said.
He and others have campaigned on what they said were agricultural, amenity, environmental and lifestyle impacts of the projects.
Mr Moore contended that 100-acre blocks on the southern side of the proposed Gundary solar farm and other surrounding land would be devalued.
"The minister replied that renewable energy was important but we pointed out (these developments) conflict with what they are trying to do here today to attract people to the regions," he said.
Asked about this, Mr Minns replied there were "no easy answers" on renewable energy.
"I appreciate the complex issues communities have to grapple with and we have to try to get the balance right," he said.
"A big part of ensuring we have enough dispatch power to metro and regional areas is lifting the amount of renewable energy we have in the system."
Mr Minns acknowledged "challenges" in power distribution from the regions to the east coast energy grid. He said he was confident a "good balance" could be achieved between retaining productive land and "ensuring regional communities became the powerhouse for renewable energy dispatch and production into the future."
He declined comment on Veolia's incinerator, saying he couldn't prejudice the planning department's assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.