Choosing the perfect flowers for every occasion

Giving flowers is a simple yet effective way to communicate and express feelings, Whether for birthdays, apologies, sympathies, congratulations, love, or just because. A beautiful bouquet is sure to put a smile on someone's face and pass the intended message effectively. Plus, one study showed that people who receive flowers tend to be happier and smile more than those who don't.

But between all the options at the florist, how do you choose the right blooms to suit each special occasion? Well, there's more goes into it than you might think. The type of flowers, colours, and styles you select can convey different sentiments and meanings.

But don't fret now. This article offers some practical tips for choosing the perfect flowers for every memorable occasion in your life.

For anniversaries

When your anniversary rolls around, it's the perfect excuse to spoil your special someone. And what better way to mark such a romantic milestone than with a gorgeous bouquet? For major anniversaries like your 10th or 25th, a lavish arrangement of two to three dozen red roses is sure to take their breath away. After all, red roses are the gold standard for expressing undying passion and love that stands the test of time.

If you're celebrating a different year, try mixing in some of their favourite flowers like lilies, tulips, or carnations in their favourite colours. Then, surround the blooms with delicate greenery like baby's breath or fern fronds to add texture and really make your anniversary bouquet next-level stunning. Many floral shops, like Flowers By Jane and others, can help you pick the right flowers and make professional floral arrangements to ensure your anniversary bouquet looks stunning.

For birthdays

Birthdays are the perfect chance to get creative and personalise your floral gift to the birthday girl or guy's unique personality. Is the birthday boy or girl cheerful and bubbly? A rainbow-hued mixed bouquet with sunflowers, daisies, snapdragons, and dahlias will match their fun energy.

Are they a total nature lover? Consider a potted orchid or mini flower basket garden they can plant after their birthday. Or, you can simply find out their favourite flower and make that the star of the show. Ultimately, when it comes to birthdays, it's the thought that counts.

For new babies

When there's a new bundle of joy in the world, flowers are the perfect way to celebrate the little one's arrival. Pastel-coloured blooms like pink, blue, or yellow roses, lilies, and carnations are always popular for baby boys and girls. For a unique centrepiece, try a bouquet of white tulips, daisies, or orchids nestled in a tiny flowerpot or basket. Then, add in sprigs of delicate baby's breath, and you've got an arrangement fit for the sweetest little peach.

Whatever you choose, flowers are a lovely way to welcome a newborn and congratulate the proud new parents as they begin their parenting adventure.

For sympathy and condolences

Flowers can provide a bit of comfort and solace in a difficult time for someone who has recently lost a loved one. Certain traditional flowers, such as white lilies, roses, carnations, and chrysanthemums, can be great choices, symbolising purity, peace, and comfort.

A beautiful white bouquet mixed with gentle greenery like ferns or ivy delivered to the home or funeral can also show your care and remembrance of the dearly departed. Standing flower sprays and wreaths draped across a casket also display respect and love. Whatever you select, choose an elegant, dignified arrangement that reflects the solemnity of the occasion. The bereaved will appreciate knowing you are thinking of them during their time of grief.

For weddings

A wedding is one of the most magical and momentous occasions, so you want the flowers to match the grandeur of the event. However, wedding flowers are quite known for their expensive price tags, with an average cost of around AUD$ 2,100. So, having a planned and solid budget is recommended.

For bouquets and centrepieces, roses are a classic choice that symbolises love - think elegant white or pale pink varieties for a romantic vibe. Peonies also ooze with romance when styled in lush, ruffled arrangements. For summer weddings, delicate flowers like hydrangea and gardenias add a lovely, seasonal touch. Meanwhile, Gerbera daisies and tulips infuse spring charm.

Don't forget to consider the fragrance. Floral scents like jasmine and lilac will fill the venue with a wedding day ambience. However, do keep in mind that not all flowers smell good, so choose wisely.

When planning your wedding's floral decor, meet with your florist and mix different textures and varieties for depth and dimension. Your flowers should dazzle and delight on your walk down the aisle. With the right blooms, your wedding flowers will be as breathtaking as your love!

For holiday celebrations

Adding a festive floral touch is such an easy way to deck out your home for the holidays. A simple poinsettia with its signature bright red leaves instantly screams Christmas. For centrepieces, you can pair red amaryllis with crisp white lilies, as they'll be very on-theme. Gifting a traditional Christmas wreath woven with pine, cedar, holly, and red berries is also always well received.

If you're feeling Hanukkah vibes, blue and white flowers like roses and tulips channel purity and divinity, perfect for the menorah table. And for New Year's Eve, go bold with gladiolus and snapdragons in jewel tones for some drama. Whatever holiday you celebrate, a few holiday-inspired floral arrangements can instantly infuse festive spirit into your home!

