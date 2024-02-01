John Groom zooms to victory on Middle Arm Road

Racing on Wednesday, January 31 was an individual time trial on Middle Arm Road.
Seven riders signed on for a race against the clock.
Overcast skies greeted the riders at the start line for the steady climb to the turnaround just past Dennys Lane followed by a fast run to the finish line back at the cemetery.
There was some impressive times for the course with John Groom (B Grade) ripping up the course in 29 minutes and 31 second at an average 40.7km/hr.
Elsie Apps (C Grade) took 32 minutes and 21 seconds to take out C Grade averaging 37.1km/hr.
Glen Apps (C Grade) finished second in 33 minutes and seven seconds averaging 36.2km/hr.
Pete Thorne was third in 34 minutes and 39 seconds travelling at 34.6km/hr
Racing on Wednesday, February 7 is on Windellama Road for Graded Scratch racing.
Sign on is in Brisbane Grove Road by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm. New riders and visitors always welcome.
The Goulburn Cycle Club is hosting the Trackpower carnival at Seiffert Oval. The junior carnival starts at 1.30pm and the senior carnival starts at 4.30pm.
Feature races on the senior carnival are the men's and women's wheel races, and the men's and women's roller derby.
