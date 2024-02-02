'Peaceful, vibrant and inspiring' art beautifies palliative care units

When Goulburn artist Cara Ellison was looking for inspiration for a hospital artwork, she thought of her own grandmother when she was sick.
"She would like to look at old photos and talk about happy memories. So my idea was to recreate a holiday memory," Cara told Southern Tablelands Arts.
"I would like my artwork to create a feeling of peace. I would like the person viewing it to feel as if they are standing at this wooden railing and looking out through the trees to the ocean, to feel surrounded by nature, with the sound of water and birds in the trees, and not in hospital."
Cara's acrylic painting of a beach scene is one of four works by regional artists that will adorn Goulburn Base Hospital's palliative care unit. The young artists, including Jade Bull, Joanna Hughes, and Hannah Williams, were selected by a panel, following an expression of interest process, to each create two artworks for the palliative care suites.
The project was initiated and funded by the Goulburn Palliative Care and Oncology Support Group. The Southern NSW Local Health District readily agreed and Southern Tablelands Arts (STA) jumped on board to deliver the project.
STA executive director, Rose Marin, has also sat on the hospital's arts and heritage committee for the past four years.
"The selection panel wanted works that were stimulating, beautiful and evocative of the outside landscape for patients as they go through their end of life journey," Ms Marin said.
She said this was particularly important given patients potentially couldn't see outdoors.
The project was also aimed at supporting young artists. STA's project and communications officer, Erin Olafson visited the artists in their studios and nurtured them throughout.
Ms Marin said she was inspired by their level of talent and the "very impressive" works.
They also encompass Australian flora, still life and indigenous art, all with vibrant colours.
"Not everyone was selected but it was a lovely process to watch. We could see how excited and inspired the artists were," Ms Marin said.
"There are sheer layers of benefits and that's even before the art goes in the rooms."
The palliative care rooms are described as state-of-the-art in terms of medical resources and care.
The artworks are expected to be installed in late February or early March, 2024.
They will be showcased before their installation at a special exhibition at the Gallery on Track Crib Room, 5 Blackshaw Rd, Goulburn on Saturday and Sunday February 4 and 5. An opening will be held at 2pm Saturday but the gallery is open both days from 10am to 4pm.
A nominal $5 donation to the Goulburn Palliative Care and Oncology Support Group is encouraged, with all proceeds contributing to the ongoing support of such initiatives.
Meantime, more artwork is planned for the hospital, courtesy of STA. Artist Thomas Jackson is painting a mural in the hospital's courtyard as part of the Paint the Town festival starting in Goulburn on February 17. Mr Jackson also painted the mural on the Taralga Bowling Club and the town's Orchard Street Gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.