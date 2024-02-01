Young Canberra rider Lauren Bates one to look out for at Trackpower

The Goulburn Cycle Club is looking forward to some exciting racing at this Saturday's annual Trackpower carnival at Seiffert Oval.
Numbers are down slightly on last year due to some major events in other states , but 110 riders will line up.
With the state championships only two weeks away, the juniors will be looking for a good hit out, and will look to impress state coaches and selectors.
With the state senior team already selected, those riders will be keen for some solid racing.
Seventeen-year-old Canberra rider, Lauren Bates is certain to impress after some standout performances both here and overseas.
She won three gold medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games and followed up with a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the Junior World Championships.
Last weekend, she dominated the u19 division at the NSW Championships and she will be the one to beat in the women's wheelrace where she will start off scratch.
ACT riders will also be hard to beat in the men's racing with Hayden Stevens, Eddie Marcks, Ryan Bates and Baily McDonald sure to provide plenty of competition.
Also in the men's top grade will be Wagga Wagga up and comer Titus Madeley while local Mark Gibson is making a return to the track and is sure to be more than competitive if his road form is any indication.
Wayne Bensley will fly the Goulburn flag in Men's three and although doing little recent track riding, will be a good chance, particularly in the Wheelrace.
As always, the feature events will provide plenty of entertainment including the men's wheel race.
Some 16 riders will qualify for the big race via handicapped heats over two thousand metres, five laps of the Dunc Gray track.
The women's wheelrace over three laps is wide open.
Bates off scratch will be giving the field a big start but is capable of hauling them in.
Her nearest rival will be Charlotte Lovett from Bathurst who is also in good form and her clubmate Toiresa Gallagher is a very experienced rider and could surprise.
The exciting roller derbys are always a crowd favourite with eight riders competing on rollers in a knockout format.
The men's event is shaping as a very close affair, with the ACT contingent the ones to beat.
In the women's derby, Bates is obviously the one to beat.
It will also be an opportunity to see some promising juniors get their opportunity.
Entry to Seiffert Oval is free, with plenty of great vantage points to watch the action, with a well stocked canteen to enjoy.
The junior carnival starts at 1.30pm and will be followed by the first round of the roller derbys.
The senior carnival begins at 4.30pm.
