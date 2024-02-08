Things to do and see around the region

Take the opportunity to see award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke in intimate, stripped-back mode, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar. Kate will be playing her greatest hits and most beloved pop songs, as well as performing tracks from her original musicals 'Muriel's Wedding the Musical' and the new 'Bananaland', some unexpected covers, taking requests, and telling stories from across her varied career. Excitingly, she'll also be debuting new material from her forthcoming 6th studio album, which will dive deep into the genre of 'gothic folk'. It's on at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, February 13 starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $80. Phone 4823 4999