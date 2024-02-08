Things to do and see around the region

Blues Weekend
The Goulburn Club
Strap yourself in for a weekend of blues as The Goulburn Club hosts a packed line-up across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performers include Psycho Zydeco, Garth Prentice & The Black Sheep Blues Band, Midnight Mojo, Devine Devilles, Market St Moochers, Ukes Play The Blues as well as various open mic performances. The event is mostly free for members and guests of The Goulburn Club, with a featured ticketed performance by Psycho Zydeco on the Saturday night (tickets start from $18). It starts on Friday, February 9 and continues through to Sunday, February 11. Phone 4821 2043
Guided Tour
Sts Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral
The beautiful and historic Old Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul's Goulburn offers a guided tour once per month. Join their knowledgeable and enthusiastic tour guides as they reveal the fascinating history of this Goulburn landmark. They take you on a journey spanning over 150 years of civic and religious development in the region. It's on Saturday, February 10, starting at 11am. Entry is by donation. Phone 0403 631 797
Goulburn Speedway
Race Night
Race Night returns to Goulburn Speedway with the RSA Street Stockers NSW Title on Saturday, February 10. The night will also see competition for the GPs Australian Title, RSA Junior Sedans and Micro Sprints. This is a family friendly event with racing starting at 5pm. The spectators gate opens at 3pm and its $25 for an adult, $12 for a child (under 14-years-old) and $55 for a family (under school age free). Phone 0408 480 713
Intimate Concert
Kate Miller Heidke
Take the opportunity to see award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke in intimate, stripped-back mode, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar. Kate will be playing her greatest hits and most beloved pop songs, as well as performing tracks from her original musicals 'Muriel's Wedding the Musical' and the new 'Bananaland', some unexpected covers, taking requests, and telling stories from across her varied career. Excitingly, she'll also be debuting new material from her forthcoming 6th studio album, which will dive deep into the genre of 'gothic folk'. It's on at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, February 13 starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $80. Phone 4823 4999
Library Lovers
Wendy Harmer
Enjoy a special treat for Library Lovers' Day by joining popular author, Meredith Jaffé, as she interviews Wendy Harmer about her frank, funny, and fearless memoir, Lies My Mirror Told Me. You will hear all about Wendy's extraordinary life from being born with a severe facial deformity, to performing as a stand-up comedian to a national television host. Includes wine, nibbles, and book signings. It's on Wednesday, February 14, at Goulburn Mulwaree Library and starts at 6pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Historic Walk
Goulburn Historic Cemeteries
In March walk amongst the headstones, dating from the 1830s, to learn more about our early pioneers and their stories. Enjoy an informal "call in anytime" format and meet with members of our Cemetery Friends who will chat with you, provide information and answer any questions. Sessions are on Saturday, March 9, from 10am at St Saviour's Old Cemetery, End of Cemetery Street, behind the gaol and Sunday, March 10, from 10am at Mortis St Cemetery, Cemetery Street (beside mural on Kermac building).
