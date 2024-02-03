Fun and new table tennis program coming for younguns

A new and exciting table tennis program is coming to town.
Children aged between five and 12 will have the opportunity to take part in Spinneroos, an initiative aimed at attracting a new generation of young table tennis players.
The Goulburn Table Tennis Club (GTT), working closely with Table Tennis Australia, will launch the eight-week program at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre from 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 21.
GTT treasurer Nicola Fraser said the club was excited to be offering the program, which starts from the very beginning and teaches the very basics of table tennis, to the families of Goulburn.
"Table tennis is a great sport for all ages," she said.
"Getting kids involved early in a fun interactive way helps to develop their hand and eye co-ordination, builds their self-confidence and gives them an opportunity to be active and participate in a sport that can be played all year round and for the rest of their lives."
The program developed by leading coaches and experts aims to introduce young kids to the sport and provides them with an inspiring, engaging and fun first experience of the game.
In action-packed and fun-filled weekly sessions, participants will engage with each other through various activities, games and matches that will show participants how exciting table tennis can be.
Spinneroos is designed to create a fun and engaging environment where children have the freedom to be active, laugh and express themselves.
Once signed up, all participants will receive their very own Spinneroo kit bag, with everything they need to get started including a personalised t-shirt, bat and balls.
GTT's leading development coaches Fraser and Peter Trama will lead the weekly one hour sessions where children will learn all the basic skills necessary to enjoy a game of table tennis as well as experience all the benefits of an active life.
Visit www.spinneroos.com.au for more information, go to https://www.spinneroos.com.au/eventsregister/224136/ to register your child, or call the club on 0456 482 920.
