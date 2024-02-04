Rodney Patterson missing, last seen in Queanbeyan

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Southern Tablelands.
Rodney Patterson, 60, was last seen at an address on Donald Road, Queanbeyan, during the day on Tuesday, January 2.
He advised family he was going away for an unknown amount of time. However, he has not been seen or heard from since.
Officers from the Monaro Police District were notified on Saturday, February 3, and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Concerns are held for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair, green/hazel eyes and a beard.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact local Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
