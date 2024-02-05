Favourite dominates while Mark Gibson sneaks onto podium at Trackpower

Lauren Bates was expected to impress at Goulburn Trackpower after some standout performances both in the country and overseas and she did not disappoint.
The 17-year-old Canberran cyclist took out both the Women's Wheelrace final and the Women's Roller Derby final at the Seiffert Oval track on Saturday, February 3.
While there no junior competitors from Goulburn, Mark Gibson and Wayne Bensley lead the local charge and both qualified for the Men's Wheelrace final where they finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Reflecting on his podium finish, Gibson said he wasn't too upset with the result given how tough the race was.
"It came together pretty early for me, but I got a bit caught up in the washing machine of it all," he said.
"In the final lap, the scratch guys caught up.
"I jumped on the back of them, but one of them faded towards the end and I had to go around him.
"There are little things I wish I did better, but I can't be too disappointed."
Bensley, on the other hand, felt great all race, but struggled to hold off the strong riders.
"The fast guys caught me with about 200m to go and it became a matter of trying to finish the best I could," Bensley said.
"I'm pretty happy with a sixth place finish because I expected to finish midpack.
"I didn't have any plans on getting a good result."
The u17s division was dominated by Illawarra riders, with Lucy Allen in the women's and Gabriel Jakobson in the men's giving an indication of what can be expected at the upcoming NSW Championships.
The junior carnival also provided some excellent racing.
The Gallagher sisters from Bathurst were dominant, with Jenna making a clean sweep in the u15s and the little pocket rocket Nadia doing the same in the u9s.
Illawarra's Eve Alcock also made a clean sweep of the u11 division.
In the junior boys, the racing was very even, with the spoils spread around.
Peter Samuel from Bankstown in the u13s and Maddox Mascari from Camden in the u15s dominated their divisions.
The entire event had a prizemoney pool of about $4000.
