'Vibrant and thought-provoking' musical to tantalise audiences

Goulburn and region audiences are in for a treat this month when The Sunshine Club comes to the Performing Arts Centre.
The show, produced by Christine Harris, has been heralded as a "brilliant new landmark in Australian musicals." It is written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man Wesley Enoch AM, described as an acclaimed creative force in Australian theatre.
"This energetic and engaging musical play has a variety of music styles, with 28 songs composed by the esteemed John Rodgers," a spokesperson said.
"The acclaimed The Sunshine Club is a thought provoking, vibrant and above all joyful night of theatre and music, featuring a talented cast of 10, including emerging and established First Nations artists, and a five-piece live band on stage."
The musical tells the story of Frank Doyle, an Aboriginal serviceman who has come home from World War Two to find that although the wider world may have changed, attitudes back home in Brisbane are just the same.
Filled with a defiant energy and ambition for a better life, Frank starts The Sunshine Club, a place where black and white can meet and, most importantly, dance. Here he dreams of a future where he can dance in step with Rose, the girl next door, the girl of his dreams.
It will performed at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, at 8pm on February 29
The musical completed an extensive national tour from June to November, 2023. The touring production continues in 2024, to metro, regional and remote venues for over 20 weeks from February to September.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-Sunshine-Club
