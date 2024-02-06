Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Handy drenching of rain fills dams, sets up season and keeps SES busy

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
February 6 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The remnants of ex-cyclone Kirrily have dumped another welcome drop of rain over Goulburn and district.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.