Handy drenching of rain fills dams, sets up season and keeps SES busy

The remnants of ex-cyclone Kirrily have dumped another welcome drop of rain over Goulburn and district.
The airport received about 68mm on Monday and Tuesday, February 5 and 6, thanks to the ex-cyclone, which started in Queensland and moved into NSW this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology registered 80mm in Goulburn city over the two days, with 53mm of that falling in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday.
At Roslyn, Katrina Nixon was rejoicing with 155mm over Monday and Tuesday. Her grazing property, Merryvale, received 77mm of this overnight on Tuesday, topping up dams and setting up the season.
Phil Sykes at The Pelican, Tirranaville, reported 68mm over the two days.
"It's great subsoil moisture for crops to be sown," he said.
Mayor Peter Walker measured 150mm in his Middle Arm gauge on Monday and Tuesday.
"All the dams are full," he said.
"The important thing for Goulburn is that if it rains out on the Wollondilly River, everything is fine and the same with the Mulwaree River, but if it rains all over, it causes problems."
But water was draining away and both rivers were flowing freely. On Tuesday morning the Wollondilly was awash at Middle Arm.
In Goulburn, the Blackshaw Road underpass was closed for a brief time and lower lying areas such as the recreation area only had minor inundation.
Chinamans Lane was closed in both directions due to flooding and Live Traffic reported water over the road in Lower Sterne Street.
Big Hill RFS brigade registered 70mm on Monday and Tuesday. Mills Road, Bullspit Road, Carrick Road and Swallow Tail Pass were affected by flooding on Tuesday morning.
"The Wollondilly River is on a rising trend and waters flowing from upstream will likely impact Brayton Road during the day or tonight," the brigade posted on social media.
Meantime, Goulburn SES deputy controller, Steve Watson, said the city "dodged a bullet."
The unit attended five call-outs on Monday and Tuesday, mainly to water inundation, leaking roofs and sandbag requests. At 1.30am Monday, a crew was called to the Hume Highway near Marulan to clear a fallen tree.
"There could still be water coming down the river but everything looks good," Mr Watson said.
"The river levels are certainly up but they should slow down. By the time the water comes down, what's already here will have gone."
The Bureau says there's a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon but only a slight possibility of showers in Goulburn up until Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.