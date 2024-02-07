Council's pow-wow with premier secures ministerial meetings

Mayor Peter Walker has been promised a meeting with the state's Correctives Services minister regarding Goulburn prison.
The pledge came from from Premier Chris Minns during his January 31 visit to the city and one-hour meeting with Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
Cr Walker said he discussed the council's concerns about Corrective Services' plan to relocate 340 inmates from two maximum security wings at Goulburn jail.
"(The Public Service Association) says 78 jobs will be affected. I told the Premier it was more like 160 because for every person who works at the jail, there is a partner so there's potential to affect more," he said.
The mayor also reiterated the flow-on effect to schools and pre-schools if families of officers transferred to other locations as a result of the changes.
Mr Minns gave an assurance that no one would lose their jobs at the facility. The Association says some will be absorbed into existing vacancies but it's not yet clear how the remainder will be deployed. Officers do have the option of transfer but no assistance packages are on offer.
Cr Walker told the Premier that the correctional facility had "plenty of land" to build new maximum security units. Corrective Services has described the existing wings as aged and "not fit for purpose." Prisoners are being moved to more modern facilities across two stages. However the union said department has not spelt out its long-term plan for Goulburn prison.
"The Premier listened and said he would arrange a meeting between us and the Corrective Services minister ( Anoulack Chanthivong) in the very near future," the mayor said.
The council also discussed creation of a "hub" at Goulburn's Illawarra Tafe campus to address skills shortages. Cr Walker said Goulburn district quarries and other industries had difficulties recruiting diesel mechanics, fitters and turners, boilermakers and the like.
Quarries are on board with the idea and Cr Walker says it will stem the flow of young people travelling elsewhere for study. As a result of the meeting, the council will meet with skills, Tafe and tertiary education minister, Steve Whan in several weeks.
The council also raised its concerns about renewable energy projects and the need for them "to be in the right spot."
"It's ludicrous to say that people can run sheep underneath solar panels. It all adds to the cost," he said
The mayor said proposed solar farms, including a large-scale one at Marulan, would cover 1214 hectares in Goulburn Mulwaree. He talked up the Goulburn community solar farm and the model's 'benefit' in regional towns.
In the same vein, the council raised Veolia's $600 million waste to energy proposal at the Woodlawn bioreactor. Cr Walker said the planning process had been "long and drawn out" and people wanted assurances there would be no impact on human, animal and environmental health or agricultural output.
The proposal attracted 600 public submissions, the majority against. Cr Walker said the premier replied he would investigate where the application's progress.
On other matters, the council pressed motor sports' importance to the Goulburn regional economy.
"I asked whether the $1 million (promised by Labor in the election lead-up for noise attenuation and a re-opening plan) for One Raceway (at Wakefield Park) was still there," Cr Walker said.
"The premier said it was and the government was working through the process."
The council stressed the need to engage with owner, Steve Shelley, given progress at the facility on noise reduction measures.
