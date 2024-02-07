Gundary Plains solar opponents join 'reckless renewables' protest

A Canberra rally has thrown the media spotlight on 'problems' associated renewable energy, says a Goulburn action group.
Some 20 Save Gundary Plains members joined the 'Reckless Renewables' rally outside Canberra's Parliament House on Tuesday, February 7.
The rally, organised by the National Rational Energy Network (NREN) called for a senate inquiry into the economic, social and environmental costs of renewables and a moratorium on projects until the outcome was known. They also wanted the ban on nuclear power lifted.
They heard from up to 40 speakers, including Nationals leader David Littleproud, Nats MP Barnaby Joyce, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Senator Matt Canavan, NREN coordinator, Grant Piper and numerous action group members.
Save Gundary Plains member, Stan Moore, said up to 1000 people from around Australia joined the protest. All were impacted by wind farms, solar developments or transmission lines.
"I think it is just the start," he said.
"It was useful in that it gained extensive media coverage...This is about getting the message out that we need a Senate inquiry...The government has not assessed the full impact so let's get it all out there and find a way forward."
Mr Moore's group is opposed to the Gundary and Merino solar farms, off Windellama and Braidwood Roads. The projects, proposed by Lightsource BP and ITP Solar respectively, would cover 1332 hectares and comprise about 1.6 million solar panels.
Members are protesting the developments on the basis of potential agricultural, visual, amenity, environmental and lifestyle impacts.
Members also contend the solar farms are on 'mapped land' under the NSW Transport and Infrastructure SEPP. This area, on the city's outskirts, requires developers to consider land use conflicts, urban growth and visual impact. But Mr Moore says developers are 'creating havoc' for landholders and others by persisting with these locations.
"Two-thirds of the Gundary Plains solar farm is on mapped land within the Infrastructure SEPP, as is stage one of the Merino (project)," Mr Moore said.
Moreover, he noted that 72 per cent of projects were outside the state declared renewable energy zones.
Mr Moore highlighted the NSW Land and Environment Court's decision upholding Mudgee Council's refusal of the Burrundulla solar farm. This was based on scenic and residential impacts.
He argued planning for renewable energy was "ad hoc" and often guided by transmission lines' proximity, as in Merino and Gundary solar farms' case.
Mr Moore said the rally highlighted issues such as remediation at the end of projects' life and who would be responsible, particularly when ownership changed.
He has pursued these matters as NSW Farmers branch chair and has helped develop a policy position for the organisation at state level. Mr Moore wanted monetary bonds implemented to ensure remediation.
"We could be left with a graveyard of solar panels over 7km," he said.
"...I think the government needs to reassess how it's doing things. Overlay that with the Dyer report which says 92 per cent of landholders are dissatisfied with interactions with renewable energy proponents. I think the sector has a real issue with social licence because of the way they bully people."
Mr Moore said the group remained vehement in its opposition to the solar farms and was gaining more support. Since the Canberra rally, he said about 100 people wanted to join the group.
Yass Landscape Guardians and those opposed to the 360km HumeLink's transmission line were also among rally participants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.