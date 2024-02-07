Police investigations into fatal district car crash continue

Police have confirmed that a man who died in a district car crash on Monday, February 5 was from Goulburn.
The 41-year-old died after his northbound vehicle careered off Middle Arm Road, 10km north of Goulburn and hit a tree at the Norwood Road intersection.
Police said the vehicle caught fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
NSW RFS Goulburn brigade and ambulance also attended the scene.
Goulburn officer in charge, Inspector Dave Cowell said police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
