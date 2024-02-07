Gather ideas to keep you on your toes at the hobbies expo

Are you thinking of taking up a hobby but don't know where to start?
Goulburn Mulwaree library is once again hosting the Hobbies Expo, following a successful 2023 event. This year's fixture will be held on Saturday, February 17 from 3pm to 5pm.
"This is a perfect opportunity for people who are new to Goulburn, who may be recently retired, or are simply looking for something new to do in their spare time," a spokesperson said.
"The expo is an excellent chance to discover a new hobby, meet new people, and get involved!"
Representatives from a wide range of local hobby and interest groups will be attending, showcasing their organisation and answering questions on how you people can get involved.
Some of the hobbies and activity groups attending include ballroom dancing, pottery, garden clubs, martial arts and music. Volunteers from the Country Women's Association will be providing scones jam and cream, and hot drinks will be available to purchase from The Paperback Café.
"We are so excited to be hosting the hobbies expo again as it is a fantastic way to showcase all the amazing local groups in Goulburn," the library's adult programs coordinator, Monique Hayes, said.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for people to find a new hobby and join one or more of these great local groups, with the added bonus of enjoying a delicious afternoon tea. Goulburn Library is excited to be helping people make connections and find something they love to do."
The hobbies expo is open to all members of the public of all ages. This is a free event and bookings can be made at https://events.humanitix.com/hobbies-expo-2024 or by contacting the library on 4823 4435.
