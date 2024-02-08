Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Medieval fighter on fire: Connor Miller impresses overseas

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 9 2024 - 2:56pm, first published February 8 2024 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Miller continues to excel in medieval fighting. Picture supplied.
Connor Miller continues to excel in medieval fighting. Picture supplied.

Coming off back to back National Champion titles, Connor Miller has fought his way to another tournament win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.