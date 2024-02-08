Medieval fighter on fire: Connor Miller impresses overseas

Coming off back to back National Champion titles, Connor Miller has fought his way to another tournament win.
The Yerrinbool resident competed at the Carolina Carnage, which is America's national championships, in South Carolina on Saturday, February 3 and won his weight division in the competition called Outrance.
Miller competed in the Men's Light Division (under 75kg) at the largest full contact medieval fighting tournament in North America and his father Adam said he "punched above his weight" as some of the fighters weighed over the limit.
The 19-year-old won most of his round fights by TKO and in the final, he won on a split decision.
"He was quite dominate with two successful takes downs where he scored a lot of points," Adam said.
"His support staff and coaching team analysed his opponent's fighting style and Connor was able to successfully able to modify his fighting style which negated his opponents preferred scoring opportunities.
"That was acknowledged by his opponent after the fight."
Fighters in the sport compete in full and historically accurate armour, use steel weapons with blunted striking edges and strike with full force. Points are not awarded points for soft hits.
Rounds are scored, last 90 seconds and is in the best of three format.
Points are awarded for weapon strikes, shield punches, punches, kicks, knees, headbutts and throwing the opponent to the ground.
They can continue to strike, punch and kick the fighter on the ground.
The apprentice at Traditional Timber Frames in Marulan also competed in group fights the following day.
Miller finished fourth in both the five vs five event and the 12 vs 12 event where the Australian team combined with the English.
