Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tired of tasteless supermarket apples? Here's the solution

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 11 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Supermarkets have been accused of squeezing growers dry even as the stores put tasteless apples on the shelves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.